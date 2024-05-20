Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹950.7, reached a high of ₹958, and closed at ₹945.75. The stock's 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹504.75. The market capitalization for Tata Motors was ₹365,193.49 crore, with a BSE volume of 249,036 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors saw a 0.76% increase in its share price, reaching ₹952.95. Among its peers, the performance was mixed. Maruti Suzuki India and Jupiter Wagons experienced declines, while Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12600.0
|-43.85
|-0.35
|13066.85
|8964.9
|396147.24
|Tata Motors
|952.95
|7.2
|0.76
|1065.6
|504.75
|365193.49
|Tata Motors DVR
|642.1
|5.65
|0.89
|712.9
|262.3
|246068.25
|Ashok Leyland
|210.4
|2.6
|1.25
|209.9
|144.2
|61776.12
|Jupiter Wagons
|515.9
|-12.8
|-2.42
|534.65
|112.15
|21270.23
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a potential peak or reversal in the near future.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹952.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹959.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹959.22 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.76% and is currently trading at ₹952.95. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 86.00% to ₹952.95, while Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.65%
|3 Months
|-1.28%
|6 Months
|38.76%
|YTD
|21.25%
|1 Year
|86.0%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|952.18
|Support 1
|939.68
|Resistance 2
|959.22
|Support 2
|934.22
|Resistance 3
|964.68
|Support 3
|927.18
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹958 & ₹947 yesterday to end at ₹945.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
