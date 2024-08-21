Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1096.7 and closed at ₹1087.85. The stock hit a high of ₹1098 and a low of ₹1082.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹416568.76 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 364480 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1095.77
|Support 1
|1079.97
|Resistance 2
|1104.78
|Support 2
|1073.18
|Resistance 3
|1111.57
|Support 3
|1064.17
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 10.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 554 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1098 & ₹1082.2 yesterday to end at ₹1086.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend