Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹680.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹680.85. The stock reached a high of ₹692.60 and a low of ₹675.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹253726.01 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹667. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 589,357 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.28%, currently trading at ₹688.00. Over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has declined by 24.88%, also reaching ₹688.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|-9.19%
|6 Months
|-35.44%
|YTD
|-6.8%
|1 Year
|-24.88%
Tata Motors sees a top-tier exodus ahead of demerger
On 1 July, Tata Motors will split its operations into two listed companies handling commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles businesses. The company is undertaking a talent mapping exercise to bifurcate top executives handling common business operations and allocate them to either company.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.13
|Support 1
|678.83
|Resistance 2
|703.02
|Support 2
|668.42
|Resistance 3
|713.43
|Support 3
|661.53
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15741 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹680.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹692.60 & ₹675.30 yesterday to end at ₹689.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend