Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 680.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 689.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 680.75 and closed slightly higher at 680.85. The stock reached a high of 692.60 and a low of 675.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 253726.01 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 667. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 589,357 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.28%, currently trading at 688.00. Over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has declined by 24.88%, also reaching 688.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months-9.19%
6 Months-35.44%
YTD-6.8%
1 Year-24.88%
21 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors sees a top-tier exodus ahead of demerger

On 1 July, Tata Motors will split its operations into two listed companies handling commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles businesses. The company is undertaking a talent mapping exercise to bifurcate top executives handling common business operations and allocate them to either company.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/tata-motors-sees-a-top-tier-exodus-ahead-of-demerger-11740046314388.html

21 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.13Support 1678.83
Resistance 2703.02Support 2668.42
Resistance 3713.43Support 3661.53
21 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6567
    Buy12131111
    Hold7789
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15741 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 595 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹680.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 692.60 & 675.30 yesterday to end at 689.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

