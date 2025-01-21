Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹784.75 and closed at ₹779.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹784.75 and a low of ₹767 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2,85,047.90 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718, with a trading volume of 289,970 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|783.23
|Support 1
|765.48
|Resistance 2
|792.87
|Support 2
|757.37
|Resistance 3
|800.98
|Support 3
|747.73
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 19.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹784.75 & ₹767 yesterday to end at ₹774.2. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.