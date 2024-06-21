Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 977.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 978.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 981.2 and closed at 977.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 988.1 and a low of 976.75. The market capitalization stood at 374854.99 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 557.45. The BSE volume for the day was 532,805 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1985.82Support 1974.47
Resistance 2992.63Support 2969.93
Resistance 3997.17Support 3963.12
21 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 2.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy13131213
    Hold7775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12625 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹977.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 988.1 & 976.75 yesterday to end at 977.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

