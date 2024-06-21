Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹981.2 and closed at ₹977.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹988.1 and a low of ₹976.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹374854.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹557.45. The BSE volume for the day was 532,805 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|985.82
|Support 1
|974.47
|Resistance 2
|992.63
|Support 2
|969.93
|Resistance 3
|997.17
|Support 3
|963.12
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 2.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹988.1 & ₹976.75 yesterday to end at ₹977.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend