Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 940.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Motors Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Motors on the last day was ₹961, closing at ₹957.55. The high for the day was ₹965, and the low was ₹921.25. The market cap stood at 360453.09 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6, while the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 426,188 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 10:00:05 AM IST
Tata Motors March futures opened at 952.9 as against previous close of 940.85
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 952.5. The bid price and offer price are 952.5 and 952.9 respectively. The bid quantity is 2850 and the offer quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 53785200. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes