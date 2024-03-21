Active Stocks
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 940.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Motors on the last day was 961, closing at 957.55. The high for the day was 965, and the low was 921.25. The market cap stood at 360453.09 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6, while the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 426,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:00:05 AM IST

Tata Motors March futures opened at 952.9 as against previous close of 940.85

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 952.5. The bid price and offer price are 952.5 and 952.9 respectively. The bid quantity is 2850 and the offer quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 53785200. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:41:38 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹954.9, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹940.7

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 954.9, with a 1.51% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.2 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30:35 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months30.4%
6 Months47.29%
YTD20.58%
1 Year127.96%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:06 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹940.7, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹957.55

The stock price of Tata Motors is currently 940.7, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00:06 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹957.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 426,188 shares with a closing price of 957.55.

