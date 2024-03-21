Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : The open price of Tata Motors on the last day was ₹961, closing at ₹957.55. The high for the day was ₹965, and the low was ₹921.25. The market cap stood at 360453.09 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6, while the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 426,188 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|30.4%
|6 Months
|47.29%
|YTD
|20.58%
|1 Year
|127.96%
