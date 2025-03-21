Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 690.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 685 and closed slightly lower at 681.90. The stock experienced a high of 692.85 and a low of 679 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 254,057.27 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 713,951 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:46:24 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.63% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 12.63% lower compared to yesterday. The current price is 696, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:10 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 695.45 & a low of 691.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.57Support 1692.32
Resistance 2698.13Support 2689.63
Resistance 3700.82Support 3688.07
21 Mar 2025, 10:11:06 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:53:58 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.50% today, reaching 693.60, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors Ord B are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.23%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11893.5157.61.3413675.010725.0374312.02
Tata Motors693.63.450.51179.05606.2255327.28
Ashok Leyland208.541.060.51264.65159.7561238.34
Jupiter Wagons343.730.29.63748.05270.214590.0
Force Motors Ord B8271.0291.13.6510272.656128.5510779.51
21 Mar 2025, 09:41:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:31:36 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹691.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹690.15

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 691.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 681.72 and 695.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 681.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 695.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:19:15 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.54%, currently trading at 693.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 26.40%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.25%
3 Months-3.77%
6 Months-28.64%
YTD-6.77%
1 Year-26.4%
21 Mar 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1695.57Support 1681.72
Resistance 2701.13Support 2673.43
Resistance 3709.42Support 3667.87
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 20.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7756
    Buy11101310
    Hold7879
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13050 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 713 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹681.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 692.85 & 679 yesterday to end at 690.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

