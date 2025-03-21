Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹685 and closed slightly lower at ₹681.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹692.85 and a low of ₹679 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹254,057.27 crore, Tata Motors has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 713,951 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Motors has experienced a trading volume that is 12.63% lower compared to yesterday. The current price is ₹696, reflecting a decrease of 0.85%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 695.45 & a low of 691.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.57
|Support 1
|692.32
|Resistance 2
|698.13
|Support 2
|689.63
|Resistance 3
|700.82
|Support 3
|688.07
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.50% today, reaching ₹693.60, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors Ord B are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.23%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11893.5
|157.6
|1.34
|13675.0
|10725.0
|374312.02
|Tata Motors
|693.6
|3.45
|0.5
|1179.05
|606.2
|255327.28
|Ashok Leyland
|208.54
|1.06
|0.51
|264.65
|159.75
|61238.34
|Jupiter Wagons
|343.7
|30.2
|9.63
|748.05
|270.2
|14590.0
|Force Motors Ord B
|8271.0
|291.1
|3.65
|10272.65
|6128.55
|10779.51
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹691.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹681.72 and ₹695.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹681.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 695.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹693.85. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 26.40%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.25%
|3 Months
|-3.77%
|6 Months
|-28.64%
|YTD
|-6.77%
|1 Year
|-26.4%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|695.57
|Support 1
|681.72
|Resistance 2
|701.13
|Support 2
|673.43
|Resistance 3
|709.42
|Support 3
|667.87
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 20.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|5
|6
|Buy
|11
|10
|13
|10
|Hold
|7
|8
|7
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 713 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹692.85 & ₹679 yesterday to end at ₹690.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.