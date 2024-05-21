Active Stocks
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in trading today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 952.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 950.7 and closed at 945.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 958, while the lowest was 947. The market capitalization stood at 365,193.49 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 249,036 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:38:46 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹951.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹952.95

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 951.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 947.3 and 958.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 947.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 958.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:19:59 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 953.20. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 81.72% to 953.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-0.53%
6 Months39.97%
YTD22.31%
1 Year81.72%
21 May 2024, 08:48:15 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1958.3Support 1947.3
Resistance 2963.65Support 2941.65
Resistance 3969.3Support 3936.3
21 May 2024, 08:36:38 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 4.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy66711
    Buy11111314
    Hold7754
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15390 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1930 k & BSE volume was 249 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹945.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 958 & 947 yesterday to end at 945.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

