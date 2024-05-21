Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹950.7 and closed at ₹945.75 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹958, while the lowest was ₹947. The market capitalization stood at ₹365,193.49 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹504.75. The BSE volume for the day was 249,036 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹951.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.3 and ₹958.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 958.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹953.20. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 81.72% to ₹953.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-0.53%
|6 Months
|39.97%
|YTD
|22.31%
|1 Year
|81.72%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|958.3
|Support 1
|947.3
|Resistance 2
|963.65
|Support 2
|941.65
|Resistance 3
|969.3
|Support 3
|936.3
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1930 k & BSE volume was 249 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹958 & ₹947 yesterday to end at ₹945.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
