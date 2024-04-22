Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹965 and closed at ₹971.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹967.9, while the low was ₹943.95. The market capitalization was recorded at 369,121.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1065.6 and ₹465.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,516,408 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹971.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 1,516,408 shares with a closing price of ₹971.4.