Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 971.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 965 and closed at 971.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 967.9, while the low was 943.95. The market capitalization was recorded at 369,121.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1065.6 and 465.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,516,408 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹971.4 on last trading day

