Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1091.4 and closed at ₹1086.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1095.1 and a low of ₹1080. The market capitalization stood at ₹415936.28 crore. The stock traded 228030 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Motors has seen a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹591.67.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1095.1 & ₹1080 yesterday to end at ₹1085.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend