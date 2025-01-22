Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹775.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹774.20. The stock reached a high of ₹786.60 and a low of ₹758.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹280,041.60 crore, Tata Motors' shares traded with a volume of 806,641 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,179.05, while the 52-week low is ₹718.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹751.40. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 6.81%, also priced at ₹751.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|-8.5%
|6 Months
|-24.06%
|YTD
|2.78%
|1 Year
|-6.81%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|779.03
|Support 1
|750.53
|Resistance 2
|797.07
|Support 2
|740.07
|Resistance 3
|807.53
|Support 3
|722.03
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹786.6 & ₹758.1 yesterday to end at ₹759.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend