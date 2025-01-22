Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 774.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 775.75 and closed slightly lower at 774.20. The stock reached a high of 786.60 and a low of 758.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 280,041.60 crore, Tata Motors' shares traded with a volume of 806,641 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,179.05, while the 52-week low is 718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at 751.40. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 6.81%, also priced at 751.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months-8.5%
6 Months-24.06%
YTD2.78%
1 Year-6.81%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1779.03Support 1750.53
Resistance 2797.07Support 2740.07
Resistance 3807.53Support 3722.03
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13547 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹774.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 786.6 & 758.1 yesterday to end at 759.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

