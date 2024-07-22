Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1024.75, reached a high of ₹1024.75, and a low of ₹986.55 before closing at ₹1025.1. The market capitalization was ₹379444.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1062.32, and the low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume was 917,322 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1015.15
|Support 1
|976.95
|Resistance 2
|1039.05
|Support 2
|962.65
|Resistance 3
|1053.35
|Support 3
|938.75
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 11.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 917 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1024.75 & ₹986.55 yesterday to end at ₹989.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.