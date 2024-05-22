Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 951.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at 957.85 and closed at 952.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 957.85, while the low was 949. The market capitalization stood at 364503.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1065.6 and 504.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 438,896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33:47 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been shifting between 952.77 and 949.77 levels within the last hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 949.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 952.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1951.57Support 1948.47
Resistance 2953.43Support 2947.23
Resistance 3954.67Support 3945.37
22 May 2024, 01:14:18 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.06%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in Tata Motors, indicates potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:06:26 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock opened at a low of 942.75 and reached a high of 955 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:54:11 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.13% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is down by 0.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 951.3, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:39:20 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 953.32 and 949.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 949.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 953.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1952.77Support 1949.77
Resistance 2954.38Support 2948.38
Resistance 3955.77Support 3946.77
22 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days949.39
10 Days978.39
20 Days987.10
50 Days989.48
100 Days914.78
300 Days781.58
22 May 2024, 12:14:22 PM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹951.2, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹951.15

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 951.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 947.48 and 956.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 947.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.46% lower than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume by 11 AM is down 0.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 951.55, a decrease of 0.04%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase with higher volume can indicate a lasting uptrend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:39:12 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 951.92 and 944.67 in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 944.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 951.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1953.32Support 1949.12
Resistance 2955.18Support 2946.78
Resistance 3957.52Support 3944.92
22 May 2024, 11:27:16 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors trading at ₹951.3, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹951.15

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at 951.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 947.48 and 956.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 947.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:13:28 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors saw a slight increase of 0.07% in its share price, reaching 951.8. Among its peers, Ashok Leyland is experiencing a decline, whereas Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12504.835.10.2813066.859077.0393154.13
Tata Motors951.80.650.071065.6509.1364752.78
Tata Motors DVR642.751.00.16712.9263.7246317.35
Ashok Leyland209.0-2.4-1.14211.95144.261365.06
Jupiter Wagons532.553.350.63542.0113.021956.7
22 May 2024, 11:02:17 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy56711
    Buy12111314
    Hold7753
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 10:45:47 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.08% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' trading volume by 10 AM is 9.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at 950.25, up by -0.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 950.0 & a low of 942.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1951.92Support 1944.67
Resistance 2954.58Support 2940.08
Resistance 3959.17Support 3937.42
22 May 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:43 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.4% to reach 947.3, while its peer group showed a mixed performance. Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons saw declines, whereas Maruti Suzuki India witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced slight changes, with Nifty dropping by 0.04% and Sensex increasing by 0.11%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12514.845.10.3613066.859077.0393468.53
Tata Motors947.3-3.85-0.41065.6509.1363028.28
Tata Motors DVR639.7-2.05-0.32712.9263.7245148.51
Ashok Leyland208.35-3.05-1.44211.95144.261174.21
Jupiter Wagons525.0-4.2-0.79542.0113.021645.41
22 May 2024, 09:44:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors, indicates a potential negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:39:22 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹947.2, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹951.15

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of 947.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 943.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 943.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' stock price has decreased by -0.24% and is currently trading at 948.90. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have seen an impressive increase of 82.07% to reach 948.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months1.45%
6 Months39.55%
YTD21.97%
1 Year82.07%
22 May 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1955.9Support 1947.05
Resistance 2961.3Support 2943.6
Resistance 3964.75Support 3938.2
22 May 2024, 08:31:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy56711
    Buy12111314
    Hold7753
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 08:20:26 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15554 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04:33 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹952.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 957.85 & 949 yesterday to end at 952.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
