Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Surges in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹957.85 and closed at ₹952.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹957.85, while the low was ₹949. The market capitalization stood at ₹364503.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1065.6 and ₹504.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 438,896 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been shifting between 952.77 and 949.77 levels within the last hour. Traders could potentially utilize rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 949.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 952.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|951.57
|Support 1
|948.47
|Resistance 2
|953.43
|Support 2
|947.23
|Resistance 3
|954.67
|Support 3
|945.37
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in Tata Motors, indicates potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors stock opened at a low of ₹942.75 and reached a high of ₹955 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is down by 0.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹951.3, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 953.32 and 949.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 949.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 953.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|952.77
|Support 1
|949.77
|Resistance 2
|954.38
|Support 2
|948.38
|Resistance 3
|955.77
|Support 3
|946.77
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|949.39
|10 Days
|978.39
|20 Days
|987.10
|50 Days
|989.48
|100 Days
|914.78
|300 Days
|781.58
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹951.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.48 and ₹956.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' trading volume by 11 AM is down 0.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹951.55, a decrease of 0.04%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase with higher volume can indicate a lasting uptrend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 951.92 and 944.67 in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 944.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 951.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|953.32
|Support 1
|949.12
|Resistance 2
|955.18
|Support 2
|946.78
|Resistance 3
|957.52
|Support 3
|944.92
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors share price is at ₹951.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.48 and ₹956.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 956.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Motors saw a slight increase of 0.07% in its share price, reaching ₹951.8. Among its peers, Ashok Leyland is experiencing a decline, whereas Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Jupiter Wagons are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12504.8
|35.1
|0.28
|13066.85
|9077.0
|393154.13
|Tata Motors
|951.8
|0.65
|0.07
|1065.6
|509.1
|364752.78
|Tata Motors DVR
|642.75
|1.0
|0.16
|712.9
|263.7
|246317.35
|Ashok Leyland
|209.0
|-2.4
|-1.14
|211.95
|144.2
|61365.06
|Jupiter Wagons
|532.55
|3.35
|0.63
|542.0
|113.0
|21956.7
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|7
|11
|Buy
|12
|11
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' trading volume by 10 AM is 9.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹950.25, up by -0.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 950.0 & a low of 942.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|951.92
|Support 1
|944.67
|Resistance 2
|954.58
|Support 2
|940.08
|Resistance 3
|959.17
|Support 3
|937.42
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Motors' stock price dropped by 0.4% to reach ₹947.3, while its peer group showed a mixed performance. Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons saw declines, whereas Maruti Suzuki India witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced slight changes, with Nifty dropping by 0.04% and Sensex increasing by 0.11%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12514.8
|45.1
|0.36
|13066.85
|9077.0
|393468.53
|Tata Motors
|947.3
|-3.85
|-0.4
|1065.6
|509.1
|363028.28
|Tata Motors DVR
|639.7
|-2.05
|-0.32
|712.9
|263.7
|245148.51
|Ashok Leyland
|208.35
|-3.05
|-1.44
|211.95
|144.2
|61174.21
|Jupiter Wagons
|525.0
|-4.2
|-0.79
|542.0
|113.0
|21645.41
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors, indicates a potential negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Motors has broken the first support of ₹947.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹943.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹943.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' stock price has decreased by -0.24% and is currently trading at ₹948.90. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have seen an impressive increase of 82.07% to reach ₹948.90. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|1.45%
|6 Months
|39.55%
|YTD
|21.97%
|1 Year
|82.07%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|955.9
|Support 1
|947.05
|Resistance 2
|961.3
|Support 2
|943.6
|Resistance 3
|964.75
|Support 3
|938.2
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹957.85 & ₹949 yesterday to end at ₹952.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
