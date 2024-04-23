Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises in Current Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 963.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 979.4 and closed at 963.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 979.4, while the low was 965.95. The market capitalization stood at 373087.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1065.6 and 465.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 527555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹973.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹963.2

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 973.55, experiencing a 1.07% increase with a net change of 10.35.

23 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹963.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 527555 shares with a closing price of 963.2 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.