Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises in Current Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹979.4 and closed at ₹963.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹979.4, while the low was ₹965.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹373087.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1065.6 and ₹465.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 527555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹973.55, experiencing a 1.07% increase with a net change of 10.35.
