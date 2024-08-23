Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 22 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.10 1.45%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,486.25 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.15 0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,631.75 0.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 518.75 -1.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1085.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1090.7 and closed at 1085.1, with a high of 1094 and a low of 1065.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 409611.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1179.05, while its 52-week low is 591.67. A total of 236,226 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 August, 2024: Grasim Industries, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-22-august-2024-grasim-industries-tata-consumer-tata-motors-wipro-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11724322809296.html

23 Aug 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11089.32Support 11060.37
Resistance 21106.13Support 21048.23
Resistance 31118.27Support 31031.42
23 Aug 2024, 08:32:45 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 12.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141512
    Hold7767
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell2211
23 Aug 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15683 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:03:32 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1085.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1094 & 1065.05 yesterday to end at 1068.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue