Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1090.7 and closed at ₹1085.1, with a high of ₹1094 and a low of ₹1065.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹409611.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1179.05, while its 52-week low is ₹591.67. A total of 236,226 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1089.32
|Support 1
|1060.37
|Resistance 2
|1106.13
|Support 2
|1048.23
|Resistance 3
|1118.27
|Support 3
|1031.42
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 12.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1094 & ₹1065.05 yesterday to end at ₹1068.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.