Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 759.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742.95 per share.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 766.2 and closed at 759.95, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 766.2 and a low of 731.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 273,415.60 crore, Tata Motors' shares traded at a volume of 519,550 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13517 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 519 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹759.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 766.2 & 731.1 yesterday to end at 742.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

