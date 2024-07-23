Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors open and close prices on the last day were ₹989.85 and ₹989.9 respectively. The high and low prices were ₹1008 and ₹977. The market capitalization was ₹384427.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1062.32 and a low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume was 302158 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹1003.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹983.93 and ₹1014.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹983.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1014.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1004.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 60.81% to reach ₹1004.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|-5.44%
|6 Months
|22.88%
|YTD
|29.01%
|1 Year
|60.81%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1014.93
|Support 1
|983.93
|Resistance 2
|1026.97
|Support 2
|964.97
|Resistance 3
|1045.93
|Support 3
|952.93
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 9.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1008 & ₹977 yesterday to end at ₹1002.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend