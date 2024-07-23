Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Hello User
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1002.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors open and close prices on the last day were 989.85 and 989.9 respectively. The high and low prices were 1008 and 977. The market capitalization was 384427.7 crore with a 52-week high of 1062.32 and a low of 591.67. The BSE volume was 302158 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Motors indicates a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

23 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1003.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1002.9

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 1003.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 983.93 and 1014.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 983.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1014.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 1004.60. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have gained 60.81% to reach 1004.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months-5.44%
6 Months22.88%
YTD29.01%
1 Year60.81%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11014.93Support 1983.93
Resistance 21026.97Support 2964.97
Resistance 31045.93Support 3952.93
23 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 9.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151313
    Hold6675
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11091 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹989.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1008 & 977 yesterday to end at 1002.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

