LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 947.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 952 and closed at 951.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 955 and the low was 942.75. The market capitalization stands at 363,066.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1065.6 and the 52-week low is 509.1. The BSE volume for the day was 302,914 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:40:17 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹949.05, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹947.4

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 949.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 942.03 and 954.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 942.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 954.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:21:38 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 948.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 79.28% to 948.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months0.66%
6 Months39.09%
YTD21.48%
1 Year79.28%
23 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1954.28Support 1942.03
Resistance 2960.77Support 2936.27
Resistance 3966.53Support 3929.78
23 May 2024, 08:34:14 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15234 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.

23 May 2024, 08:33:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy56710
    Buy12111314
    Hold7753
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:02:55 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹951.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 955 & 942.75 yesterday to end at 951.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

