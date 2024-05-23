Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹952 and closed at ₹951.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹955 and the low was ₹942.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹363,066.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low is ₹509.1. The BSE volume for the day was 302,914 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹949.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹942.03 and ₹954.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹942.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 954.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹948.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 79.28% to ₹948.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.02%
|3 Months
|0.66%
|6 Months
|39.09%
|YTD
|21.48%
|1 Year
|79.28%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|954.28
|Support 1
|942.03
|Resistance 2
|960.77
|Support 2
|936.27
|Resistance 3
|966.53
|Support 3
|929.78
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 302 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|7
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹955 & ₹942.75 yesterday to end at ₹951.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.