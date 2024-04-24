Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹976.6, closed at ₹973.55, with a high of ₹994.65 and a low of ₹974.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹378088.93 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low at ₹468.5. The BSE volume for the day was 505969 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors share price is at ₹994.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹975.55 and ₹996.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹975.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 996.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹993.70. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 107.65% to reach ₹993.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|17.64%
|6 Months
|52.43%
|YTD
|26.51%
|1 Year
|107.65%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|996.15
|Support 1
|975.55
|Resistance 2
|1005.7
|Support 2
|964.5
|Resistance 3
|1016.75
|Support 3
|954.95
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 23.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7.00 mn & BSE volume was 527.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹994.65 & ₹974.05 yesterday to end at ₹973.55. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!