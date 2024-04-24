Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 986.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 994.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 976.6, closed at 973.55, with a high of 994.65 and a low of 974.05. The market capitalization stood at 378088.93 crore. The 52-week high was at 1065.6 and the 52-week low at 468.5. The BSE volume for the day was 505969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹994.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹986.6

Tata Motors share price is at 994.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 975.55 and 996.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 975.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 996.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at 993.70. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 107.65% to reach 993.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months17.64%
6 Months52.43%
YTD26.51%
1 Year107.65%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1996.15Support 1975.55
Resistance 21005.7Support 2964.5
Resistance 31016.75Support 3954.95
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy67713
Buy14131312
Hold5553
Sell3332
Strong Sell1111
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7715514 as compared to the 20 day avg of 10020349

The trading volume yesterday was 23.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7.00 mn & BSE volume was 527.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 994.65 & 974.05 yesterday to end at 973.55. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.