LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 724 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.