Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹733.75 and closed at ₹724, experiencing a high of ₹733.75 and a low of ₹718. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹266,531.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 507,834 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹724.15. However, over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have experienced a decline of 0.04%, remaining at ₹724.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.98%
|3 Months
|-19.64%
|6 Months
|-24.62%
|YTD
|-7.12%
|1 Year
|-0.04%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|730.97
|Support 1
|715.22
|Resistance 2
|740.23
|Support 2
|708.73
|Resistance 3
|746.72
|Support 3
|699.47
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 28.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹733.75 & ₹718 yesterday to end at ₹722.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend