Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 724 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 733.75 and closed at 724, experiencing a high of 733.75 and a low of 718. The company's market capitalization stood at 266,531.9 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 693.76. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 507,834 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.23%, currently trading at 724.15. However, over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have experienced a decline of 0.04%, remaining at 724.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23,753.45 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.98%
3 Months-19.64%
6 Months-24.62%
YTD-7.12%
1 Year-0.04%
24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1730.97Support 1715.22
Resistance 2740.23Support 2708.73
Resistance 3746.72Support 3699.47
24 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 28.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10101114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
24 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13209 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹724 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 733.75 & 718 yesterday to end at 722.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

