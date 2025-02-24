Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹686 and closed at ₹689.90, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹690.15 and a low of ₹671.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹247,707.22 crores, Tata Motors is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹667. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,003,235 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.6
|Support 1
|665.75
|Resistance 2
|696.8
|Support 2
|659.1
|Resistance 3
|703.45
|Support 3
|646.9
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 26.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1003 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹690.15 & ₹671.30 yesterday to end at ₹672.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend