Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹743 and closed slightly lower at ₹742.95. The stock reached a high of ₹759.85 and a low of ₹739.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹277,004.70 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹718, with a trading volume of 616,256 shares on the BSE.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|761.88
|Support 1
|741.68
|Resistance 2
|770.97
|Support 2
|730.57
|Resistance 3
|782.08
|Support 3
|721.48
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 23.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 616 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹759.85 & ₹739.65 yesterday to end at ₹752.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend