Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 742.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 743 and closed slightly lower at 742.95. The stock reached a high of 759.85 and a low of 739.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 277,004.70 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1179.05 and a low of 718, with a trading volume of 616,256 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1761.88Support 1741.68
Resistance 2770.97Support 2730.57
Resistance 3782.08Support 3721.48
24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 23.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy11111012
    Hold8898
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13439 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 616 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹742.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 759.85 & 739.65 yesterday to end at 752.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

