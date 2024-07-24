Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1002.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1001.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1005.55, reached a high of 1008.25, and a low of 967.05 before closing at 1002.9. The market capitalization stood at 383833.56 crore, with a 52-week high of 1062.32 and a 52-week low of 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 342736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15151313
    Hold6675
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
24 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11282 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1002.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1008.25 & 967.05 yesterday to end at 1001.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

