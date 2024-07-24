Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1005.55, reached a high of ₹1008.25, and a low of ₹967.05 before closing at ₹1002.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹383833.56 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1062.32 and a 52-week low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 342736 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 342 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1008.25 & ₹967.05 yesterday to end at ₹1001.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend