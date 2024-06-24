Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors opened at ₹961.95 and closed at ₹961.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹963.4, while the low was ₹950.15. The market capitalization was ₹368,646.37 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a 52-week low of ₹557.45. The BSE volume for the day was 166,068 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹963.4 and a low of ₹950.15 on the current day.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Motors traded until 12 AM is 20.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹959.3, a decrease of 0.18%. Examining both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 963.62 and 956.57 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by looking to buy near hourly support at 956.57 and sell near hourly resistance at 963.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|963.47
|Support 1
|958.07
|Resistance 2
|966.13
|Support 2
|955.33
|Resistance 3
|968.87
|Support 3
|952.67
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|979.12
|10 Days
|979.63
|20 Days
|957.34
|50 Days
|973.67
|100 Days
|961.55
|300 Days
|820.44
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.4 & ₹950.15 yesterday to end at ₹961.05. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.