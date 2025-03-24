Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹693.30 and closed at ₹690.15, experiencing a high of ₹704.90 and a low of ₹688.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹258,732.38 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,021,602 shares.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 708.5 & a low of 702.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|709.18
|Support 1
|702.93
|Resistance 2
|711.97
|Support 2
|699.47
|Resistance 3
|715.43
|Support 3
|696.68
Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.43% today, reaching ₹705.85, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors Ord B, are also seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|11750.65
|11.1
|0.09
|13675.0
|10725.0
|369816.24
|Tata Motors
|705.85
|3.0
|0.43
|1179.05
|606.2
|259836.74
|Ashok Leyland
|212.37
|1.53
|0.73
|264.65
|159.75
|62363.03
|Jupiter Wagons
|367.5
|19.4
|5.57
|748.05
|270.2
|15600.31
|Force Motors Ord B
|8670.0
|207.65
|2.45
|10272.65
|6128.55
|11299.52
Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹704.10, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹702.85
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹704.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹693.0 and ₹708.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹693.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 708.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹709.05. However, over the past year, Tata Motors shares have experienced a decline of 26.92%, also at ₹709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
Time Period
Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.24%
|3 Months
|-1.48%
|6 Months
|-27.59%
|YTD
|-5.03%
|1 Year
|-26.92%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Resistance Levels
Price
Support Levels
Price
|Resistance 1
|708.95
|Support 1
|693.0
|Resistance 2
|714.9
|Support 2
|683.0
|Resistance 3
|724.9
|Support 3
|677.05
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 18.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ratings
Current
1 Week Ago
1 Month Ago
3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13319 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1021 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹690.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹704.90 & ₹688.95 yesterday to end at ₹702.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.