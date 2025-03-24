LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 702.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.10 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.