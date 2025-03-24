Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 702.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.10 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 693.30 and closed at 690.15, experiencing a high of 704.90 and a low of 688.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 258,732.38 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,021,602 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:35:50 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors touched a high of 708.5 & a low of 702.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1709.18Support 1702.93
Resistance 2711.97Support 2699.47
Resistance 3715.43Support 3696.68
24 Mar 2025, 10:11:36 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50:10 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.43% today, reaching 705.85, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, Jupiter Wagons, and Force Motors Ord B, are also seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India11750.6511.10.0913675.010725.0369816.24
Tata Motors705.853.00.431179.05606.2259836.74
Ashok Leyland212.371.530.73264.65159.7562363.03
Jupiter Wagons367.519.45.57748.05270.215600.31
Force Motors Ord B8670.0207.652.4510272.656128.5511299.52
24 Mar 2025, 09:43:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Tata Motors suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:33:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹704.10, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹702.85

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 704.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 693.0 and 708.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 693.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 708.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17:51 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at 709.05. However, over the past year, Tata Motors shares have experienced a decline of 26.92%, also at 709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.24%
3 Months-1.48%
6 Months-27.59%
YTD-5.03%
1 Year-26.92%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1708.95Support 1693.0
Resistance 2714.9Support 2683.0
Resistance 3724.9Support 3677.05
24 Mar 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 18.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy11111210
    Hold7779
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13319 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1021 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03:06 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹690.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 704.90 & 688.95 yesterday to end at 702.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

