Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at ₹993.7 and closed at ₹986.6. The high for the day was ₹996.2 and the low was ₹988. The market capitalization was ₹380005.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹468.5. The BSE volume for the day was 183427 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|995.87
|Support 1
|987.67
|Resistance 2
|1000.13
|Support 2
|983.73
|Resistance 3
|1004.07
|Support 3
|979.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 0.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 48.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹996.2 & ₹988 yesterday to end at ₹986.6.although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!