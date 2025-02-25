Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 668.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670.10 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 670 and closed at 672.90, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 676.75 and a low of 666. With a market capitalization of 245,977.06 crore, Tata Motors' shares traded a volume of 377,339 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at 1,179.05, while the 52-week low is 667, indicating recent market fluctuations.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52:07 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.42% today, reaching 671, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Force Motors is experiencing a decline, whereas Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12440.593.750.7613675.010725.0391527.19
Tata Motors671.02.80.421179.05666.0247007.79
Ashok Leyland225.72.91.3264.7157.6566277.42
Jupiter Wagons309.650.90.29748.05290.2513144.58
Force Motors6745.85-56.1-0.8210272.655815.08791.8
25 Feb 2025, 09:41:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:32:12 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹670.10, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹668.20

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 670.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 663.92 and 674.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 663.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 674.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 669.80. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has decreased by 28.49% to 669.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months-9.74%
6 Months-38.83%
YTD-9.71%
1 Year-28.49%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1674.67Support 1663.92
Resistance 2681.08Support 2659.58
Resistance 3685.42Support 3653.17
25 Feb 2025, 08:34:05 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 851.0, 27.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 625.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6567
    Buy12131111
    Hold7789
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15354 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01:04 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹672.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 676.75 & 666 yesterday to end at 668.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

