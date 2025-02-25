Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹670 and closed at ₹672.90, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹676.75 and a low of ₹666. With a market capitalization of ₹245,977.06 crore, Tata Motors' shares traded a volume of 377,339 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1,179.05, while the 52-week low is ₹667, indicating recent market fluctuations.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price increased by 0.42% today, reaching ₹671, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Force Motors is experiencing a decline, whereas Maruti Suzuki India, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12440.5
|93.75
|0.76
|13675.0
|10725.0
|391527.19
|Tata Motors
|671.0
|2.8
|0.42
|1179.05
|666.0
|247007.79
|Ashok Leyland
|225.7
|2.9
|1.3
|264.7
|157.65
|66277.42
|Jupiter Wagons
|309.65
|0.9
|0.29
|748.05
|290.25
|13144.58
|Force Motors
|6745.85
|-56.1
|-0.82
|10272.65
|5815.0
|8791.8
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Tata Motors suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹670.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹663.92 and ₹674.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹663.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 674.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹669.80. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Motors shares has decreased by 28.49% to ₹669.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data goes up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|-9.74%
|6 Months
|-38.83%
|YTD
|-9.71%
|1 Year
|-28.49%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|674.67
|Support 1
|663.92
|Resistance 2
|681.08
|Support 2
|659.58
|Resistance 3
|685.42
|Support 3
|653.17
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹851.0, 27.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹625.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|12
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹676.75 & ₹666 yesterday to end at ₹668.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend