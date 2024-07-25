Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹999 and closed at ₹1001.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1034 and the low was ₹994.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹393,914.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1062.32 and ₹591.67 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 349,758 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1041.85
|Support 1
|1002.7
|Resistance 2
|1057.5
|Support 2
|979.2
|Resistance 3
|1081.0
|Support 3
|963.55
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 7.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1034 & ₹994.85 yesterday to end at ₹1027.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend