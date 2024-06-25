Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹961.95 and closed at ₹961.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹963.4, and the low was ₹950.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹367,247.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹557.45. The BSE volume for the day was 246,092 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.4 & ₹950.15 yesterday to end at ₹961.05. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.