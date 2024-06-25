Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 961.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 958.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 961.95 and closed at 961.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 963.4, and the low was 950.15. The market capitalization stood at 367,247.51 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 557.45. The BSE volume for the day was 246,092 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12653 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹961.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 963.4 & 950.15 yesterday to end at 961.05. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

