Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹714.95 and closed at ₹702.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹717.55 and a low of ₹702.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹262,616.03 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 562,815 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 562 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹717.55 & ₹702.25 yesterday to end at ₹713.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.