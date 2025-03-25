Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.50 %. The stock closed at 702.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 714.95 and closed at 702.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 717.55 and a low of 702.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 262,616.03 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 606.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 562,815 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13467 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 562 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹702.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 717.55 & 702.25 yesterday to end at 713.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

