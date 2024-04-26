Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹994, closed at ₹991.6 with a high of ₹1003.2 and a low of ₹991. The market capitalization was ₹383530.71 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the low was ₹468.5. The BSE volume was 290886 shares.
Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹1005.15. Over the past year, Tata Motors' stock price has surged by 109.38% to reach ₹1005.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|17.29%
|6 Months
|59.8%
|YTD
|28.37%
|1 Year
|109.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1007.23
|Support 1
|995.03
|Resistance 2
|1011.32
|Support 2
|986.92
|Resistance 3
|1019.43
|Support 3
|982.83
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 0.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 48.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1003.2 & ₹991 yesterday to end at ₹991.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
