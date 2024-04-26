Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 991.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 994, closed at 991.6 with a high of 1003.2 and a low of 991. The market capitalization was 383530.71 cr. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the low was 468.5. The BSE volume was 290886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 1005.15. Over the past year, Tata Motors' stock price has surged by 109.38% to reach 1005.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months17.29%
6 Months59.8%
YTD28.37%
1 Year109.38%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11007.23Support 1995.03
Resistance 21011.32Support 2986.92
Resistance 31019.43Support 3982.83
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 0.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9428 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹991.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1003.2 & 991 yesterday to end at 991.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

