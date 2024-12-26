Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 722.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 723.95 and closed slightly lower at 722.50. The stock reached a high of 745 and matched its low of 722.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 270,967.6 crores, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 714.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 970,730 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1746.73Support 1724.23
Resistance 2757.12Support 2712.12
Resistance 3769.23Support 3701.73
26 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 927.0, 25.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 767.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6675
    Buy10101114
    Hold9997
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
26 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13334 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 970 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹722.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 745 & 722.5 yesterday to end at 736.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

