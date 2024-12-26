Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹723.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹722.50. The stock reached a high of ₹745 and matched its low of ₹722.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹270,967.6 crores, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹714.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 970,730 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|746.73
|Support 1
|724.23
|Resistance 2
|757.12
|Support 2
|712.12
|Resistance 3
|769.23
|Support 3
|701.73
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 25.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 970 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹745 & ₹722.5 yesterday to end at ₹736.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend