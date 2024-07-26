Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1091.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1085.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened and closed at 1027.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1094.1, while the low was 1026.1. The market capitalization stood at 418217.01 crore. The 52-week high was 1062.32, and the 52-week low was 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 1371608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: null

26 Jul 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1085.55, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1091.05

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 1085.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1043.37 and 1111.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1043.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1111.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at 1101.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 70.69% to reach 1101.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.48%
3 Months1.51%
6 Months34.79%
YTD40.31%
1 Year70.69%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11111.37Support 11043.37
Resistance 21136.73Support 21000.73
Resistance 31179.37Support 3975.37
26 Jul 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1294.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy16151413
    Hold5665
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12817 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1371 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1027.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1094.1 & 1026.1 yesterday to end at 1091.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

