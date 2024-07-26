Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened and closed at ₹1027.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1094.1, while the low was ₹1026.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹418217.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1062.32, and the 52-week low was ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 1371608 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹1085.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1043.37 and ₹1111.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1043.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1111.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹1101.40. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 70.69% to reach ₹1101.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to reach 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.48%
|3 Months
|1.51%
|6 Months
|34.79%
|YTD
|40.31%
|1 Year
|70.69%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1111.37
|Support 1
|1043.37
|Resistance 2
|1136.73
|Support 2
|1000.73
|Resistance 3
|1179.37
|Support 3
|975.37
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|16
|15
|14
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1371 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1094.1 & ₹1026.1 yesterday to end at ₹1091.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend