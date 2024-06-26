Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 958.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 954.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 960 and closed at 958.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 963.35, while the low was 949.5. The market capitalization stood at 365944.47 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 630392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1962.47Support 1948.62
Resistance 2969.83Support 2942.13
Resistance 3976.32Support 3934.77
26 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 15.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy14131213
    Hold6775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12661 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 630 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹958.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 963.35 & 949.5 yesterday to end at 958.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

