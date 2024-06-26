Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹960 and closed at ₹958.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹963.35, while the low was ₹949.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹365944.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 630392 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|962.47
|Support 1
|948.62
|Resistance 2
|969.83
|Support 2
|942.13
|Resistance 3
|976.32
|Support 3
|934.77
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 15.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|14
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 630 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.35 & ₹949.5 yesterday to end at ₹958.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.