Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 964.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 965.9, reached a high of 986.25, and a low of 950.5 before closing at 964.85 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 375339.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a low of 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 497273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:03:39 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹964.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 497,273 shares with a closing price of 964.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie