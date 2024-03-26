Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 964.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 965.9, reached a high of 986.25, and a low of 950.5 before closing at 964.85 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 375339.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 1065.6 and a low of 400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 497273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹964.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 497,273 shares with a closing price of 964.85.

