Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹965.9, reached a high of ₹986.25, and a low of ₹950.5 before closing at ₹964.85 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at ₹375339.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a low of ₹400.4. The BSE volume for the day was 497273 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
