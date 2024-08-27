Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1090 and closed at ₹1084.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1103 and a low of ₹1083. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹418638.66 crore. With a 52-week high of ₹1179.05 and a 52-week low of ₹591.67, the stock saw a BSE trading volume of 317,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors' share price has decreased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹1091.50. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 81.09% to ₹1091.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25010.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|5.5%
|6 Months
|16.95%
|YTD
|40.49%
|1 Year
|81.09%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1102.87
|Support 1
|1082.87
|Resistance 2
|1112.93
|Support 2
|1072.93
|Resistance 3
|1122.87
|Support 3
|1062.87
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 9.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 317 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1103 & ₹1083 yesterday to end at ₹1092.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend