Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹737.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹736.35. The stock reached a high of ₹747.60 and a low of ₹736. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹270,967.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹714.39, with a trading volume of 756,741 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.84%, currently trading at ₹747.05. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have seen a price increase of 0.30%, also standing at ₹747.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-18.41%
|6 Months
|-23.79%
|YTD
|-4.73%
|1 Year
|0.3%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.23
|Support 1
|735.63
|Resistance 2
|753.22
|Support 2
|730.02
|Resistance 3
|758.83
|Support 3
|724.03
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 25.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Buy
|11
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13308 k
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 756 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹736.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹747.6 & ₹736 yesterday to end at ₹740.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend