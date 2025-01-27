Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹752.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹752.55. The stock reached a high of ₹754 and a low of ₹732.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹270,231.40 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE volume for the day stood at 697,262 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 26.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 697 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹754 & ₹732.30 yesterday to end at ₹733.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend