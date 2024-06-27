Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹956 and closed at ₹954.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹962.25 and the low was ₹950. The market capitalization is ₹364,756.4 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low is ₹557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 415,753 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹953.65, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹951.75
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹953.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.25 and ₹959.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 959.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹954.65. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 66.60% to reach ₹954.65. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.61%
|3 Months
|-9.48%
|6 Months
|28.87%
|YTD
|22.42%
|1 Year
|66.6%
Tata Motors says demerger will allow all businesses to unlock potential
As part of the demerger, the CV business along with its related assets will be carved out of the top company (Tata Motors), while the PV business, now housed in a subsidiary, will be merged with the top company. The EV business and JLR will continue to remain as subsidiaries of this top company.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|959.5
|Support 1
|947.25
|Resistance 2
|967.0
|Support 2
|942.5
|Resistance 3
|971.75
|Support 3
|935.0
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 15.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|14
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12685 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹954.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹962.25 & ₹950 yesterday to end at ₹954.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.