Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 09:28:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 0.96%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,213.20 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 368.40 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.65 -0.28%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,284.05 -0.14%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 951.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 956 and closed at 954.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 962.25 and the low was 950. The market capitalization is 364,756.4 crore. The 52-week high is 1065.6 and the 52-week low is 557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 415,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:32:19 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹953.65, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹951.75

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 953.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 947.25 and 959.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 947.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 959.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19:15 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 954.65. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 66.60% to reach 954.65. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.61%
3 Months-9.48%
6 Months28.87%
YTD22.42%
1 Year66.6%
27 Jun 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Tata Motors says demerger will allow all businesses to unlock potential

As part of the demerger, the CV business along with its related assets will be carved out of the top company (Tata Motors), while the PV business, now housed in a subsidiary, will be merged with the top company. The EV business and JLR will continue to remain as subsidiaries of this top company.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/tata-motors-says-demerger-will-allow-all-businesses-to-unlock-potential-11719407978129.html

27 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1959.5Support 1947.25
Resistance 2967.0Support 2942.5
Resistance 3971.75Support 3935.0
27 Jun 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 15.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy14131213
    Hold6775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12685 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹954.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 962.25 & 950 yesterday to end at 954.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue